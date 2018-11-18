FPCCI hails Chinese bailout

ISLAMABAD: China was not indifferent to the problems of Pakistan and has always played an unforgettable role in its stability and prosperity, a trade leader said on Saturday.

“We are facing budget deficit and other serious economic issues and China will never leave us alone,” Karim Aziz Malik, vice president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said talking to business community after a recent visit to China.

Malik said he met with a number of top officials and leading Chinese businessmen including Huang Kunming, head of the Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China and a member of the Politburo.

“All the Chinese officials were not only concerned about Pakistan but were also willing to cooperate to stabilise our economy,” he added.

He said Beijing also wanted to import more from Pakistan to improve the balance of trade between the two brotherly countries. “It is very heartening to know that China is preparing an economic package for Pakistan which will be bigger than the Saudi package,” Malik said.