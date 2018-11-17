NAB wants Hamza, Salman on ECL

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has asked the Ministry of Interior to place names of Hamza Shahbaz and his brother Salman Shahbaz, sons of under-arrest opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif on the Exit Control List (ECL), The News has learnt.

It has learnt that a letter has been written to ministry of interior recommending putting names of both brothers on ECL.

The sources in the NAB confirmed that such letter has been written to interior ministry. Talking about the contents of letter they said the NAB has conveyed the interior ministry that brothers are under investigation and the bureau has concrete evidence against them. Moreover, under such circumstances, there is a chance that both brothers could fly out of the country, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that Salman Shahbaz is already out of country and is reportedly staying in London.

Earlier, on November 5, the Combined Investigation Team of National Accountability Bureau had questioned Hamza Shahbaz in inquiries related to Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means.

The NAB had also summoned Salman Shahbaz in the inquiries. However, Salman skipped the hearing.

Previously, Hamza Shahbaz had skipped previous hearings having a fear that NAB could arrest him. Later, Hamza secured a protective bail from the Lahore High court.

Earlier, in a notice to Salman Shahbaz, the NAB had stated “During interrogation, Shahbaz Sharif has stated that all of his matters relevant to assets, income and expenditures are being looked after by you and you are acquainted with and in possession of such information/documents. You are requested to appear before a combined investigation team along with documents of all assets and properties”. The notice of same nature was also sent to Hamza Shahbaz.

The bureau had also summoned both brothers in an inquiry regarding construction of a bridge in Chiniot which allegedly facilitated Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by Shahbaz family. The NAB claimed that Rs200 million were paid from national kitty and Shahbaz Sharif allegedly illegally ordered for construction of the bridge. The NAB is also probing construction of a drain which allegedly facilitated Ramzan Sugar Mills and money for the construction of that drain was also allegedly paid from national kitty.

Salman appeared only once before the NAB and later went out of country. Shahbaz Sharif has been in NAB’s custody since October 5 in Ashiana Scheme case.