CDA deputy director missing

Islamabad: Deputy Director of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ayaz Khan went missing from Islamabad from Thursday.

According to police sources Friday, the CDA deputy director disappeared after leaving his office at 2:30 p.m. Ayaz was in contact with his family till 8:00 p.m. since then his cell phone is switched off.

Police were informed about Ayaz Khan's disappearance by his personal assistant, sources said. The sources said all the security agencies have been informed about the incident. The brother in law of Ayaz Khan has also lodged an FIR with Aabpara Police Station in this regard.