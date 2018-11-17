close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
PU awards five PhDs

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars including; Muhammad Tahir Nazeer in Sports Science & Physical Education after approval of his thesis “Biomechanical Analysis for Evaluating Performance of Competitive Swimmers in Pakistan”, Tahira Batool in Education after approval of her thesis “Effect of Feedback on Students’ Engagement and Achievement in Mathematics in Secondary Schools”, Hafiz Muhammad Farooq Abdullah in Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis “The Concept of Infallibility of Prophets in Semitic Religions: A Comparative Study”, Mureed Hussain in Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis “Molecular and Genetic Basis of Intellectual Disability in Pakistani Population” and Ayesha Jabeen in Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis “Modern Exegetic Trends in Egypt with Special Reference to Mufti Muhammad Abduhu”.

