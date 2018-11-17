The state of security

The brutal assassination of SP Tahir Dawar has raised serious questions on internal and external security of Pakistan. It is difficult to understand how kidnappers were able to take the police officer across the border?

Are there no security checks in place? These are serious questions that need to be addressed in a timely manner.

Syed Hamza Ahmed

Connecticut

USA

*****

The PTI should realise that it is in power now. Blaming the previous government for every problem is not going to set a good example. The interior minister has twice blamed the PML-N for the challenges that the PTI couldn’t handle properly. During the TLP protest, the minister, without any substantial evidence, accused PML-N workers of holding the country hostage for three days. He didn’t talk about the TLP leadership who was openly inciting violence and hurling abuses at state institutions. Now, the minister has got another chance to blame the PML-N. According to him, the authorities concerned couldn’t do anything about the kidnapping of SP Tahir Dawar, who was brutally murdered a couple of days ago, because security cameras in Islamabad are out of order. He blamed the previous government for using substandard cameras.

The question is: for how long can the PTI blame its predecessor for the mistakes it has been committing? The Tahir Dawar case has raised serious questions over the country’s internal security. The martyred policeman was kidnapped from Islamabad. This is a serious matter that must be dealt with in an effective manner. Political rhetoric and the politics of blame game should be set aside for a little while and investigation should be carried out to identify the culprits.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi