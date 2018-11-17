DHAs in Punjab directed to complete drug procurement

LAHORE: All district health authorities have been directed to complete drug procurement process according to the plan.

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of district health authorities could also purchase medicines form local means on limited scale from special head in case of an emergency. These directions were extended during a meeting of all CEOs Health held via video link here on Friday.

Punjab Health Services Director General Dr Munir Ahmed chaired the meeting. The meeting was conducted on the special directions from Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Shehnaz and Vertical Programme Additional Secretary Dr Saadain were also present.

“Strictly follow PEPRA rules during procurement process and update portal on daily basis,” urged the DGH. He also emphasised the need of transparency in procurement process and further directed that tendering of bids must be completed till December.