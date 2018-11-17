MQM-L worker held for killing opponents

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a worker of the Muttahida Quami Movement-London (MQM-L) said to be involved in the murders of activists of rival political parties and street crimes.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted on a tip-off by the Anti-Car Lifting Cell of the Karachi police in Lines Area. The suspect was identified as Kamran alias Kami Butt. He was associated with the MQM-L and was wanted in the killings of workers of rival political parties, including the Muhajir Quami Movement-Haqiqi, said ACLC chief SSP Munir Shaikh.

The officer said that the suspect had killed MQM-H worker Fahim Bhaiya in Jut Lines near his residence and also shot another MQM-H worker, Farhan, four times. Aside from killing MQM-H workers, the suspect also killed two Sunni Tehreek workers, Naveed alias 25 and Babar alias Bhanda. SSP Shaikh further claimed that the suspect was also involved in various cases of street crimes, robberies, extortion and forced collection of fitra-zakat and the hides of sacrificial animals. The police also claimed to have seized weapons from his possession.