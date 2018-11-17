PTCL, NDCTECH sign agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NDCTECH, an award winning partner of Temenos, the world’s top banking software, to create an in-country banking cloud platform, a statement said on Friday.

“Following this understanding, NDCTECH and PTCL shall jointly host Temenos Software for clients wanting to use Test & Development value added services on PTCL Cloud,” the joint statement said. “The companies will also embark on a joint advocating effort for the creation of a local banking cloud setup in the country for Production and DR in the future.”

Adil Rashid, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL, said, owing to the recent data leakages in the financial sector, the need for an in-country cloud based hosting solution for financial sector had increased manifold.

“With this agreement, PTCL & NDCTECH shall jointly help to create a safer and more secure data storage & processing environment for financial data within the country,” Rashid said.