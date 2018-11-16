Rs360 million transferred from Dar’s bank account to Punjab govt

LAHORE: Rs360 million have been transferred from the bank account of former finance minister Ishaq Dar to the Punjab government, Geo News reported. In October, an accountability court ordered the auction of Ishaq Dar’s assets and confiscated his bank accounts in Pakistan on a plea by the NAB. The NAB had filed the petition after Dar went to London for medical treatment and continues to abscond in corruption cases against him in the accountability court. According to reports, Rs360 million was deposited in over a dozen accounts linked to Ishaq Dar. The funds will be released to Dar if he is able to prove his innocence in court. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court was informed that a questionnaire from the UK’s Home Office pertaining to return of Dar to Pakistan had been forwarded to the NAB and the Bureau would respond to them. The apex court ordered the NAB to respond to the UK Home Office’s questionnaire in one month and submit a report.