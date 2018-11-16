close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
REUTERS
November 16, 2018
Netanyahu faces snap election calls after defence minister quits

World

REUTERS
November 16, 2018

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced calls on Thursday from his coalition partners to hold an early election, a day after the defense minister’s resignation left the government with a razor-thin majority.Avigdor Lieberman quit on Wednesday over what he described as the government’s too-soft policy on cross-border violence with Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. The loss of the five seats of Lieberman’s Israel Beitenu faction leaves Netanyahu with control of just 61 of 120 seats in parliament.

