Lawyer booked for attacking suspected rapist’s house

A lawyer and his neighbour were booked in two cases on Thursday pertaining to firing and rape respectively. According to the police, advocate Khan Muhammad Shaikh opened fire on the house of his neighbour, Javed, when the former’s 14-year-old son accused the latter of raping him.

The alleged incident took place within the limits of the Sacchal police station. According to Sacchal SHO Farrukh Sheheryar, the lawyer was infuriated when his son complained to him that he had been subjected to rape by the neighbour. The enraged father took out his weapon and starting firing at Javed’s residence though no one was reportedly hurt in the firing.

The police registered a case against Javed on a complaint of the lawyer, SHO Sheheryar said, adding that the rape suspect could not be apprehended as he had fled when a police team raided his house. Later, the police also nominated the lawyer in an FIR pertaining to illegal firing. Following the registration of the case, the lawyer secured bail from a court.

Advocate Shaikh also staged a protest for being booked in a case. A large number of lawyers also held a protest in his favour outside the District Courts Malir, which caused traffic jam in the area. The protesters dispersed when law enforcers reached the site and successfully persuaded them to end their demonstration.