Fri Nov 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Advertisement

Lawyer booked for attacking suspected rapist’s house

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018

Share

A lawyer and his neighbour were booked in two cases on Thursday pertaining to firing and rape respectively. According to the police, advocate Khan Muhammad Shaikh opened fire on the house of his neighbour, Javed, when the former’s 14-year-old son accused the latter of raping him.

The alleged incident took place within the limits of the Sacchal police station. According to Sacchal SHO Farrukh Sheheryar, the lawyer was infuriated when his son complained to him that he had been subjected to rape by the neighbour. The enraged father took out his weapon and starting firing at Javed’s residence though no one was reportedly hurt in the firing.

The police registered a case against Javed on a complaint of the lawyer, SHO Sheheryar said, adding that the rape suspect could not be apprehended as he had fled when a police team raided his house. Later, the police also nominated the lawyer in an FIR pertaining to illegal firing. Following the registration of the case, the lawyer secured bail from a court.

Advocate Shaikh also staged a protest for being booked in a case. A large number of lawyers also held a protest in his favour outside the District Courts Malir, which caused traffic jam in the area. The protesters dispersed when law enforcers reached the site and successfully persuaded them to end their demonstration.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Karachi