Govt ordered to implement smog guidelines

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday ordered the Punjab government to implement the smog commission guidelines and recommendations in pith and substance.

Justice Ayesha Malik issued this order while disposing of environmental related petitions. In its order, the court directed that the smog commission guidelines be implemented in letter and spirit. Smog commission recommendations include to clamp down on industrial units emitting greenhouse gas emissions, close down brick kilns units which are not using zigzag technology, take action against motor vehicles polluting the environment, not to burn rice crop in the winter, plant as many trees in the urban areas where development projects take place and spread environmental awareness campaigns in schools and educational institutions.

The smog commission was constituted by the LHC in 2017 during the hearing of a case filed by advocate Sheraz Zaka against the alarming smog in the city. Zaka submitted that Punjab chief secretary and secretary environment have failed to perform statutory obligations. The entire Punjab is adversely affected by the spillover effects of smog and hence Lahore is becoming one of the most polluted cities in the world.

bail extended: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday extended interim bail of PML-N’s former MPA and former head of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) Hafiz Mian Numan and restrained the NAB authorities from taking him into custody till November 28.

Hafiz Numan argued through his counsel that he was elected as MPA in 2008 and was offered an honorary position of Lahore Parking Company’s chairman. He said he never withdrew a single rupee from the company’s funds since he became its chairman. He said he just attended its board’s meetings on different occasions. He pointed out that he left the office of the company on Dec 30, 2016. He said the now the NAB authorities had initiated an unlawful inquiry about the parking contracts given by the company. He pointed that the contracts given by the company were transparent and lawful. However, the counsel said that they were ready to face the lawful proceedings but pleaded the court to allow him pre-arrest bail as the NAB authorities were likely to arrest him on the false allegations.

After hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the bench extended pre-arrest bail of Hafiz Numan till November 29, with directives to the NAB officials not to arrest him till the next hearing and sought reply from the bureau.