Transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers.

Board of Revenue (BoR) Member (Taxes) Muhammad Saleem Hussain has been transferred and posted as Member (Judicial-III) BoR, vice Aslam Hayat Sial who has already been transferred and posted as Member (Judicial-IV) BoR replacing Gulzar Ahmad who has been posted as Member (Taxes) BoR.

Mansoor Qadir (awaiting posting) has been posted as Secretary Cooperatives vice Khalid Mahmood Ramay who has directed to report at S&GAD for further orders. Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Tariq Warraich has been directed to report S&GAD, while Gujranwala Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Kanwal Batool has been given additional charge of the office of DC Gujranwala till further orders.

Services of Saqib Ahmad Khan, under transfer as Additional Secretary CM Office, have been placed at the disposal of Home Department for further posting. Muhammad Ilyas Khan, under transfer as Director Estate Lands PGSHF, has been posted as Additional Secretary (Technical) Population Welfare.

Rana Tikka Khan, under transfer as Additional Director General (ADG) Multan Development Authority, has been posted as ADG Lahore Development Authority, while Anwar Chaudhry, Director (Estate) MDA, has been given additional charge of the ADG Multan Development Authority.