Education sector

This is to draw the attention of the Sindh government to the dilapidated condition of a primary school building located in the village, Moula Bux Shar. The school lacks basic facilities and is deprived of clean drinking water, furniture, electricity and toilet facilities. Also, there is only one teacher who teaches all subjects to the large number of students of the village. There is no boundary wall around the school and no play ground for children.

The PPP, which has been in the Sindh government for over a decade, must provide required funds that can be spent on repair and maintenance of the schools. Because of lack of facilities in the school, many families don’t send their daughters to schools. The provincial government needs to take effective steps to overhaul the education sector of Sindh.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad