Fri Nov 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Advertisement

Over 200,000 rotten eggs discarded in Mardan

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018

Share

MARDAN: In a major action against cold storages in small industrial estates Mardan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Thursday recovered and discarded over 210,000 rotten eggs, which were to be used in bakeries.

Talking to reporters, Zeeshan Mahsud, Deputy Director Operations of the authority in Mardan, said the rotten eggs were recovered from Gandaf and Kakakhel cold storages. He said the operation was carried out under his supervision along with team members, Assistant Director Rahmul Aziz and Food Safety Officers Shahid Ali and Waqas Mehmood. He added that the eggs were later discarded.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Top Story