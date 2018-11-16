Over 200,000 rotten eggs discarded in Mardan

MARDAN: In a major action against cold storages in small industrial estates Mardan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Thursday recovered and discarded over 210,000 rotten eggs, which were to be used in bakeries.

Talking to reporters, Zeeshan Mahsud, Deputy Director Operations of the authority in Mardan, said the rotten eggs were recovered from Gandaf and Kakakhel cold storages. He said the operation was carried out under his supervision along with team members, Assistant Director Rahmul Aziz and Food Safety Officers Shahid Ali and Waqas Mehmood. He added that the eggs were later discarded.