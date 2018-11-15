Promotion of healthy competition stressed

Rawalpindi : To encourage the spirit of healthy competition and to promote co-curricular activities among students, Directorate of FGEI Cantt and Garrison, annually organises all Pakistan sports and co-curricular activities. In keeping with this tradition, competitions were held among the colleges of FGEI Directorate at Regional and all Pakistan level. F.G. Postgraduate College for Women, Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi held the honour to organise the All Pakistan final prize distribution of FGEI (C/G) this year, here on Tuesday.

Begum Brig. Intikhab Alam COS-10 Corps was the chief guest on this occasion. Lt. Col. Abdul Rasheed Achakzai, GSO-I Rawalpindi, Lt. Col. Umer Shahzad, Lt. Col. Abdul Basit, Lt. Col Muhammad Qasim, Col. Saadat Ullah, and heads of various institutions of FGEI Directorate were also present on this occasion.

The ceremony started with recitation of the Holy Quran by Hafsa Mudassar of F.G. Postgraduate College for Women, Abid Majeed Road Rawalpindi who secured first prize in All Pakistan Qirat competition.

Naat was presented by Zoya Zubair of F.G. College for Women, Kharian Cantt. The principal Mrs. Rana Arshad Qazi in her welcome address highlighted the role of FGEI(C/G) Directorate in developing the all-round personality of students.

The welcome address was followed by an English speech delivered by Wajeeha Zahra of F.G. Post Graduate College for Women, Wah Cantt who stood 1st in All Pakistan English Declamation Contest. Hira Zahir of the same college presented her winning Urdu speech. She won 1st prize in All Pakistan Urdu Declamation Contest. The team of Laraib Imtiaz, Muqadas Tariq, Sadaf Gul, Summiya Shahid, being All Pakistan winners in Milli Naghma, presented Mili Naghma in chorus to amuse the audience.

Water crisis is one of the most pressing issues of Pakistan today, due to global warming and mismanagement of the precious natural resource. A special drama, ‘Tree of water,’ highlighting this crucial issue was presented by the host college, under the guidance of Mrs. Nadia Jalil and Dr. Fouzia Sehar Malik. Sajar Ali and the group presented Milli Naghma in their melodious voices.

This was followed by the formal distribution of prizes and certificates among the winners of various events and categories. In Husn-e-Qiraat and Naat competitions, Hafsa Mudassur and Hania Imtiaz of F.G. College for Women, Abid Majeed Road, Rawalpindi secured 1st positions and trophy for their college, where as Hafsa Naseem of F.G. College for Women, Okara Cantt and Zoya Zubaiar F.G. College for Women, Kharian Cantt bagged 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively.

Wajeeha Zahra and Hira Zahir of F.G. Postgraduate College for Women, Wah Cantt clinched top slots and trophy for their college in English and Urdu declamation contests. Wajeeha Shamas of F.G. Postgraduate College for Women, Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi and Insha Nadeem of F.G. College for Women, Abid Majeed Road, Rawalpindi got 2nd and 3rd position. In the category of Milli Naghma the team of F.G. Postgraduate College for Women, Kashmir Road Rawalpindi secured top position which comprised Laraib Imtiaz, Muqadass Tariq, Sadaf Gul, and Summiya Shahid , Umm-e-Noor, Faria Fariq and Maryam Bibi of F.G.Degree College Multan Cantt bagged 2nd position.

The following teams won top positions.

Physics: Humaira Asghar, Yasma Shezal of F.G. College for Women, Khairan Cantt.

Chemistry: Maham Waqar, Zainab Arshad of F.G. Postgraduate College for Women, Wah Cantt.

Biology: Madiha Ehsan, Fizza Tayyab of F.G. College for Women, Abid Majeed road, Rawalpindi.

Software: Hamza Zia, Natalia Arjumand of F.G. Postgraduate College for Women, Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi.

On the basis of points scored the trophy was shared by the colleges i.e. F.G. Postgraduate College for Women, Wah Cantt, F.G. College for Women, Karachi Cantt, F.G. College for Women, Kharian Cantt.

In the Home Economics competition F.G. Postgraduate College for Women, Kashmir road Rawalpindi bagged top slots in flower arrangements and embroidery competition and 2nd position in cooking competition. F.G. College for Women, Multan Cantt secured 2nd position in Flower Arrangement and Embroidery competitions. F.G. College for Women, Khairian Cantt won 1st position in cooking and 3rd position in embroidery competition, whereas F.G. College for Women, Wah Cantt stood 3rd in flower arrangement and cooking competition.

In Fine Arts competition Tasleem Kousar of F.G. College for Women, Lahore Cantt received 1st position, Areeba Imtiaz of F.G. College for Women, Kharian Cantt 2nd position and Abida Perveen of F.G. College for Women, Gujranwala Cantt won 3rd position respectively.

On the basis of the highest total score in sports and co-curricular activities the trophy for Overall Best College went to F.G. Postgraduate College for Women, Kashmir Rawalpindi. The trophy for overall Best region was won by the Rawalpindi region. Begum Brig. Intikhab Alam, COS-10 corps was presented the insignia by worthy chief.