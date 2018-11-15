Iftikhar, Imran guide SNGPL to emphatic win

KARACHI: Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed and spinner Imran Khalid excelled in their respective departments to brighten final chances of holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) when they whipped Lahore Blues by an innings and 28 runs on the second day of their second round four-day Group I fixture of the Super Eight stage of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here at the NBP Sports Complex on Wednesday.

This was the second straight win for SNGPL which took them to 19 points with a game against KRL remaining.Iftikhar blasted 125 to enable SNGPL to secure a 136-run lead when they were folded for 258 after resuming their first innings at 167-4 in response to Lahore Blues’ total of 122.Iftikhar, who was not out on 77, went on to score his 11th first-class hundred. Peshawar-born right-handed batsman smashed seven fours in his solid knock which came off 226 deliveries.

He added 70 runs for the fifth wicket association with international Hussain Talat (36). Talat, who was batting on 20 on Tuesday, smashed three fours. Spinner Zafar Gohar was the pick of the bowlers with 4-93. Discarded international pacer Aizaz Cheema captured 2-52.

After conceding a 136-run lead, Lahore Blues were skittled out for only 108. Hassan Qadeer (38) and Irfan Haider (21) were the prominent contributors.Imran Khalid was the main destroyer as he picked 5-25, for a 9-53 match-haul. Musa Khan and Mohammad Imran also ably backed Khalid with two wickets each.

Meanwhile in the other show of the same group here at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ground, WAPDA secured a substantial 186-run lead when after resuming their first innings from the overnight score of 127-3 they were bowled out for 296 in 112.5 overs in response to Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) first innings total of 110.

Mohammad Abu Bakar scored a calculated 67 off 200 balls. He also smashed six fours in his fine knock. Abu Bakar shared 58 for the seventh wicket association with Test cricketer Wahab Riaz who chipped in with 30 off 68 balls which had three fours.

Earlier, Test stumper Kamran Akmal fell for 52 after adding only four runs to his overnight score. Zahid Mansoor failed to add to his overnight score of 45.Left-arm pacer Sadaf Hussain picked 3-75. Ahmed Bashir, Yasir Ali and Nauman Ali claimed two wickets each.

KRL were 25-1 in their second innings at stumps.

In Group B encounter here at UBL Sports Complex, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) gained 63 runs lead when they posted 274 after resuming their first innings at 85-3 in response to Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) total of 211.

Zohaib Khan top-scored with 65 which came off 121 balls and had five fours and one six. Skipper Imran Farhat smashed 44 off 89 balls, striking seven fours. Abdul Rehman (29) and Umar Gul (25) also made valuable contributions in the end.

Test pacer Mohammad Amir bowled superbly, taking 5-44 in 20 overs. He was ably supported by spinner Kashif Bhatti (3-66) and Usman Shinwari (2-51). SSGC were 84-1 in their second innings when bails were drawn. Skipper Umar Amin (44*) and Test discard Sami Aslam (38*) were batting.

In other Group II fixture here at the Southend Club Ground, Karachi Whites were 230-6 in their first innings at close in response to Peshawar’s total of 311.

Skipper Khurram Manzoor (80) and Umair Bin Yousuf (61) provided a 135-run opening stand to their team. However, after the partnership was broken, the hosts kept losing wickets at regular interval.

Khurram hit nine fours and one six from 140 balls. Umair struck seven fours from 133 deliveries.Off-spinner Sajid Khan got 3-69 in 19 overs.

Earlier, Peshawar resumed their first innings at 298-8 and were folded for 311. Skipper Akbar Badshah, who batting on 77, fell for 84. He faced 189 balls and hit two sixes and three fours in his captain’s knock.Former Test pacer Mohammad Sami got 4-75. His new ball partner Abdullah Muqaddam claimed 3-84.