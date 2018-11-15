War in Yemen

The war in Yemen has taken a heavy toll on the lives of residents. According to Unicef, around 1.8 million children in Yemen are so malnourished that they don’t have the energy to cry.

The ongoing war in Yemen, coupled with sanctions, has led the country on the verge of starvation. The international community has to take effective steps to put an end to the worst humanitarian crisis.

Sana Akber

Karachi