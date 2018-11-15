Only for the rich

These days there has been much noise in the media about the high fee and other expenses charged by private schools running across the country. Taking notice of the matter, the Supreme Court ordered that annual increase in tuition fee should not exceed five percent. Whether or not the schools complied with the order is another matter.

The mushroom growth of private schools in the country is partly due to the fact that the condition of government schools is deplorable. The same applies to public universities. As a result, private universities began their operations in the country. However, the way these varsities are operating in the country calls for the immediate attention of the authorities concerned. Many medical universities have set a quota for foreign students. These students do not even take the entry exam, which Pakistani students have to take, and are granted admission in the university. Is this a fair practice?

S Khan

Rawalpindi