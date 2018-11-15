Eight killed in road accident near Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: As many as eight persons died while 19 others sustained injuries in a road accident near Lahore Sundar Adda on Wednesday. According to a private news channel, the mini-truck, carrying milk in steep pots, overturned because of over speeding. Police have shifted the injured to Wand hospital.
Comments