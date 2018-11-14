Zardari has no link with fake accounts, says Kaira

LAHORE: PPP central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has said the prime minister’s cronies should come up with proofs rather than levelling baseless allegations against Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, Qamar Zaman Kaira said the PM’s adviser, Shahzad Akber, was misleading the nation. Terming Shahzad Akber the ‘Ehtasab ur Rehman’ of the present age, Kaira said he should stop doing mockery with nation. Qamar Zaman Kaira said Shahzad Akber had claimed that $5 billion were in foreign accounts, if he had proofs, he must present them rather than issuing false statements.

He said Asif Ali Zardari had no link with any fake account and a fair probe should be initiated against fake account holders.

He said nobody but Zardari himself had contested the cases against him in the past and he could do it again.

To a question, he said the PTI government had no worth to award an NRO to anyone and calling in questioning the credibility of the present regime, he said one of its ministers was seen stressing on cooperation whereas other was showing disrespect to people.

The PPP leader said the PM was still delivering his container speech, he delivered the same in China and once again in UN and he would do the same. Newly-appointed Punjab PPP Information Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza in an interaction with the media on Tuesday said on the instructions of the party leadership, PPP would vote for PML-N candidates in Senate elections. He said PTI attitude in fact was not of a sitting government but of an Opposition party and Imran Khan acting as a ‘Nazi’.