Tribesmen accuse ex-MNA, senator of land grabbing

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 14, 2018

PESHAWAR: A group of tribesmen on Tuesday accused a former and a sitting parliamentarian of grabbing their land and asked the provincial government and higher judiciary to intervene and help reclaim their land.

Speaking at a press conference, Akhtar Rasul, Arifullah and others alleged that they owned 31 marla land near Hayatabad Toll Plaza on the

Ring Road.

They alleged that former Member National Assembly (MNA) Nasir Khan Afridi and incumbent Senator Momin Khan had grabbed their land and started construction on it.

The tribesmen said they had filed a complaint against the persons in question at the Sarband Police Station to stop the ongoing construction work on the land but the police did not take any action. They said Nasir Khan Afridi and Senator Momin Khan had occupied the land and deputed armed men at the disputed land, which could lead to an armed clash.

