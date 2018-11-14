USC starts purchases for countrywide stores

Islamabad : The Utility Store Corporation (USC) has started purchasing all items for its stores established all over the country after a lapse of six months. All flour mills have also started supplying ‘atta’ to the stores on subsidized rates.

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Managing Director Wajid Ali Khan Swati told ‘The News’ that they were continuously contacting vendors for purchasing items for their stores throughout the country. “We have issued tenders to purchase fine quality pulses and sugar to provide it to consumers on subsidized prices,” he said.

He said that USC has to pay outstanding dues of around Rs8 billion. He also said that due amount will be paid very soon. He said that government has assured to strengthen this department on priority basis. He said that there are 12,988 employees working in USC department around the country. “We will never remove even a single employee from USC,” he assured.

He said, “We know that more than 80 per cent public relies on USC to get all items on cheaper prices. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given us special directions to run this department in a smooth manner,” he added.

“I will never bear any kind of irregularity in USC department because it is a public welfare department,” he said. There are 5,000 stores throughout the country and government will never close even a single store, he assured.

The USC employees protested on the streets of various cities while claiming that Abdul Razzaq Dawood, adviser to the prime minister on industries, is following in the steps of former finance minister Ishaq Dar and wants to shut down the stores in the name of reforms.

But, PTI government accepted all demands of USC employees and assured to strengthen the department.

The USC, which provides state-subsidised groceries, has in the past been accused of gross mismanagement and widespread embezzlement by employees.

While talking to ‘The News’ poor segment of society said that USC is the only ray of hope for them, government should increase the number of stores rather closing down the existing ones.

Muhammad Shafiq, a poor man said that they were getting all items on subsidized prices from government run stores. We could save Rs3 to Rs5 per item in purchasing from USC while open market shops are looting public with both hands.