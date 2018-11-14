‘Pak students should benefit from Japan scholarships’

LAHORE: Pakistani students should get benefit from Japan’s scholarship offers because the doors of Japanese universities are always open to Pakistani students.

This was stated by Japan’s Ambassador in Pakistan Takashi Kurai during the oath-taking ceremony of Monbukagakusho Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP) organised at University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore.

According to a press release, the Japanese ambassador said Pakistani youths were very talented and they have creative minds. They should get benefit from scholarship offers by Japan because the doors of Japanese universities are always open to them”, he said.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, the UET professors who had graduated from Japan, faculty members and MAAP alumni members attended the ceremony. Takashi Kurai expressed his pleasure over his visit to UET and praised the trend of research in the Pakistani students.