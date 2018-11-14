World Bank’s cash initiative for women health

SUKKUR: The World Bank- supported Accelerated Action Plan (AAP), and the Health and Nutrition Conditional Cash Transfer (H&NCCT) initiative would be started soon in Tharparkar and Umerkot districts.

This was stated by Programme Coordinator of Social Protection Unit (SPU), Social Welfare Department, Muhammad Issa Memon. Memon said through the initiative, the SPU would provide conditional cash to those lactating women who are registered with the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). He said they would have to get themselves registered at the nearest government health facility.

In the first phase, he said the eligible women would get Rs.1,500 for three months and later would be paid additional amount on safe delivery, birth registration and for immunization. The conditional cash support would help improve the health and social indicators of the targeted group, he said.

Issa Memon said the SPU intervention of Conditional Cash Transfer would be initiated in both districts, Tharparkar and Umerkot, as a pilot project and later it would be extended to other districts.

Two killed in separate incidents

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: Two men were killed in different incidents across the city on Tuesday.The body of a missing youth was recovered with torture marks from an abandoned place near the Chadra railway crossing. The police shifted the body to a local hospital where Irfan Ahmed Candio recognised the body as that of his missing brother Waheed Gadani Chandio. The victim’s brother informed the police that they had no any enmity with anyone. In another incident a man, Yousuf Golatto, was electrocuted while fixing a wire at his home.