Professor Hanif elected: President Pakistan Chapter of American College of Surgeons

Islamabad: Professor Muhammad Hanif has been elected as President of Pakistan Chapter of American College of Surgeons that is considered as the biggest body of surgeons all over the world having more than 100 chapters across the globe.

Professor Hanif is an eminent surgeon of Pakistan presently working as a Professor of Surgery in Rawalpindi Medical University and Head of Department of surgery at Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi. He is also Vice President of Society of Surgeons of Pakistan Rawlapindi/Islamabad Chapter. He has a diverse surgical experience having more than 40 research papers published in national and international medical journals.