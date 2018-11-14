Rooney excited for ‘great moment’ in England farewell

WASHINGTON: Wayne Rooney says he is honoured to make a final appearance for England and happy for manager Gareth Southgate to decide his playing time Thursday against the United States.

Former Manchester United star Rooney, in video comments released Monday by his Major League Soccer club DC United, detailed his excitement at earning his 120th cap for England in his farewell match, a friendly against the Americans at Wembley Stadium.

“Playing on the squad for this game and see some old teammates, see Gareth and the coaching staff, and then obviously to play at Wembley for the last time will be a great moment,” Rooney said.

“To see old teammates, coaches and be around them for a few days, but also to see the fans — it’ll be great to pull on the England shirt again in front of the fans in almost a way of me saying thank you to the fans for the support you’ve shown me over my time playing for England.”