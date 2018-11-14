Four local boys in ITF Pakistan Junior quarters ­

KARACHI: Four Pakistani boys reached the quarter-finals of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships-II at PTF Complex in Islamabad on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarter-finals of the singles category, third seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman thrashed Yunes Talavar from Iran 6-2, 6-0 and Ahmed Kamil got walkover against eighth seed Ronan Sahni of Great Britain.

Fourth seed Nauman Aftab won against Brandon Suryana of Indonesia 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.

Fifth seed Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi from Iran beat Subhan Bin Salik 6-4, 6-3.

Top seed Ivan Penev from Bulgaria defeated Ahmed Asjad Qureshi 6-2, 6-1.

Berk Ullas Enc from Turkey overpowered seventh seed Shoaib Khan 6-0, 4-6, 6-1. Second seed Arya Roghani from Iran smashed wildcard Sami Zeb Khan 6-2, 6-0.

Sixth seed Saqib Hayat beat qualifier Vhimalshanth ChandraMohan from Sri Lanka 6-3, 6-2.

In the quarter-finals, Ivan is to face Saqib, Nauman is up against Aryan, Ahmed will play against Huzaifa, and Arya Roghani is drawn against Berk Ullas.

The organisers rescheduled doubles matches for Wednesday (today) because of rain.