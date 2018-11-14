Another breakdown

For residents of Karachi, the start of the current week was not good. On Monday (November 12), a major power breakdown in the city brought the daily lives of people to a standstill. In Soldier Bazaar, the power remained out for more than three hours (the area remained without electricity from 6am to 9.45am).

School and office-going people were most affected by the sudden power outage. According to K-Electric, the power outage was caused by the tripping of power lines. The supply from the national grid was also interrupted. The question is: why does it take more than three hours to resolve a recurring issue?

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi

*****

Within a period of one and a half month, this was perhaps Karachi’s fifth major power breakdown. This speaks volumes about the efficiency of KE. The authorities concerned need to carry out an in-depth inspection of every plant or distribute lines that are regularly blamed for a breakdown.

It is time that the KE authorities resolved the matter in an efficient manner so that such breakdowns can be avoided in the future. The sudden and prolonged shutdown has negative impact on industries. KE must pay attention to resolve this issue.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt