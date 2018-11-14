Marine life

The Indus River dolphin is one of the world’s rarest mammals and the second most endangered freshwater river dolphin. Approximately 1,100 specimens exist today in a small fraction of their former range, the lower reaches of the Indus River in Pakistan.

A WWF survey has found that the number of dolphins in the river is decreasing at an alarming rate. The population of this species is declining due to water pollution, poaching and destruction of habitats. The authorities concerned, however, haven’t taken any steps for the protection of marine life. It is time the government took immediate action to save marine life.

Deena Manzoor

Kech