Wed Nov 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

November 14, 2018
Advertisement

Marine life

Newspost

November 14, 2018

Share

The Indus River dolphin is one of the world’s rarest mammals and the second most endangered freshwater river dolphin. Approximately 1,100 specimens exist today in a small fraction of their former range, the lower reaches of the Indus River in Pakistan.

A WWF survey has found that the number of dolphins in the river is decreasing at an alarming rate. The population of this species is declining due to water pollution, poaching and destruction of habitats. The authorities concerned, however, haven’t taken any steps for the protection of marine life. It is time the government took immediate action to save marine life.

Deena Manzoor

Kech

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Newspost