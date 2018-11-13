Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

Man killed in Landikotal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

Share

LANDIKOTAL: The bullet-riddled body of a Peshawar resident was found in the Landikotal subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Monday.

The sources said that one Hazrat Umar, a resident of Yakatoot locality of Peshawar, had been shot dead somewhere else and his body was dumped near the District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal bazaar.

The local authorities took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital. The reason behind the killing could not be ascertained.Later, the body was handed over to the family for burial.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan