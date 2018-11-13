Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

PSC to begin interviews from 19th

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 13, 2018

Share

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has said that the strike announced by the staff from has been called off partially and interviews would begin from November 19.

According to a statement, the interviews schedule has been uploaded on PSC website. Tests will also be uploaded on PSC website soon. Candidates are advised to visit PSC website www.kppsc.gov.pk for information regarding their tests/interviews. Call letters are being issued to each candidate separately, besides messages through mobile phones.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Peshawar