Behbud Meena Bazaar concludes

Islamabad: It was that time of the year again, when Islamabad’s long awaited event, the Behbud Bazaar opened up for the public this weekend, with women, men and children strolling in till late evening under a cloudy sky with Fatima Jinnah Park surrounded by all the hues of a late Autumn.

Seating under a huge tent was already filled up by early afternoon each day, as the food stalls around the avenue did a roaring business offering a huge variety of meals.A whole year’s work and effort goes into the Behbud Bazaar which is a huge source of revenue for this 50 years old voluntary organization, supporting thousands of women and ensuring poverty alleviation and community development through its sustained efforts. Proceeds from the Meena Bazaar will help the organization from six to eight months.

Behbud was started in 1967 by Akhtar Riazuddin, with the help of a small group of volunteers in Rawalpindi but the sheer determination and hard work by all volunteers, it has become a brand which is recognized the world over. Today its Chairperson Sajjda Afzal, Vice President Abida Malik and their huge group of dedicated volunteers in the twin cities, has taken Behbud to new heights where the Behbud Café and Behbud Boutique is must see for anyone visiting the capital.

Entry tickets were for Rs200 and together with raffle tickets, buyers ended up with fantastic prizes.“We want to thank all our sponsors, volunteers and each and every person that has helped makes this Meena Bazaar such a roaring success”, said Abida Malik.

What struck me immediately at the Bazaar was the outstanding team of “Saaf Suthra Shehr”, an organization which started in Islamabad and is slowly motivating people on how to dispose of waste. I have never seen so many waste bins in one avenue as at the Behbud Bazaar where four dustbins, one each of food, plastic ,cans paper and glass were placed all over the grounds. Staff of the organization stood by some of the bins helping visitors. They had even trained stall owners how to dispose of trash by providing them bags.

Behbud’s stalls were doing a roaring business as visitors picked up winter clothes, some in beautiful, painstaking embroidery. A lady with her young children sat with her work nearby, as she continued to work an intricate pattern, an example of how these magic fingertips translate into beautiful women’s wear.

Children were seen having a whale of a time, and specially enjoying the well organized magic show.Queues could be seen in front of Noor’s Kitchen as piping hot Dossas filled with either cheese or masalla were being served. A huge favorite with the old and young alike. Though Jumbo prawns being fried along with Red Snapper fish with tamarind sauce were also a treat for visitors.

Best is how the art and craft both old and new from the four corners of Pakistan is under one roof or shall we say sky!! From Sindh to Multan to the Northern Areas, foreigners were certainly thrilled as they walked out with huge shopping bags.

As someone remarked, Behbud should be given a whole Ministry to run to show the government what Pakistani women can achieve. Key to their success ? Volunteering with Passion and Dedication.