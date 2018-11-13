Belgium delegation visits PFDC to boost economic ties

LAHORE: A trade delegation from Belgium led by Pascale Delcomminette, CEO, Wallonia Export-Investment Agency (AWEX), visited Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC) to explore opportunities for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Belgium.

The delegation was representing promotion of foreign trade and foreign investments for Belgium in the foreign fashion and design market. The delegation held a meeting with Chairperson PFDC, Ms Sehyr Saigol, Saad Ali, CEO of PFDC, Kamiar Rokni, spokesperson PFDC, and Azfar Hassan of Matrix Sourcing and Board member PFDC, along with a few curated Pakistani designers to explore various areas in the fashion market that offered good potential for business collaboration between the apparel sectors of Pakistan and Belgium.

The delegation was presented with the works of over 80 designers stocking at PFDC. The presentations put forward by the designers showed that Pakistan has extreme potential to boost exports with its value added goods. There is synergy between craft, design, and production quality, as designers have added that element of design into time-honoured crafts to upgrade them into unique and globally competitive value added products. These products have enabled our local designers to not only generate business in the local market but also to expand rapidly into foreign markets.

After the presentation, the delegates assured that AWEX would work closely with PFDC to explore all untapped areas of bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and Belgium for achieving

Established in September 2006 under Section 42 of The Companies Ordinance Act, 1984, the Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC) is a non-profit, self generating organisation. The council acts as a mouthpiece for the industry, representing and promoting Pakistani designers at all levels, domestic and international. The PFDC’s mission is to accord a corporate status to Pakistan’s fashion and design industry, providing an umbrella platform for upcoming, existing, and established fashion/design and value added brands.

In accordance with international standards and norms, PFDC organises two trade fairs, one in spring focused on prêt, and one in fall focused on bridal wear. PFDC is set to host its 20th consecutive Fashion Week this coming Spring/Summer in 2019.