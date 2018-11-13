Reforms agenda to benefit people: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that reforms agenda of the PTI government is people-friendly adding that fulfilling this agenda is our mission as it would help to improve the institutional performance along with provision of relief to the people.

The chief minister stated this while talking to Muhammad Khan Leghari, MNA from Dera Ghazi Khan who called on him at his office here on Monday.

The chief minister on the occasion said the PTI government had issued instructions to improve the organisational capacity of public sector departments. The reforms agenda will be moved forward by strengthening public sector departments and the journey of public service will be completed as an important mission.

He said the Punjab government is strictly implementing the financial discipline to overcome unnecessary expenditures and this would help to control such unwanted expenses. The chief minister reiterated that journey of durable development would be extended to backward and remote areas and development projects were being devised for southern Punjab on priority basis. He said that the government was formulating durable policies for public welfare and added that health, education and clean drinking water were fundamental rights of every citizen. He said a project was being introduced to provide clean drinking water to the people living in cities, towns and villages on permanent basis. Similarly, the standard of public sector schools is bumped up to the level of elite institutions to benefit the students.

Contrary to the past, genuine development projects will be introduced and people will soon witness change around them. Meanwhile, scope of health projects will be extended to remote areas and the government will provide basic facilities of life to the people living in remote areas. Along with it, important sectors like healthcare, education and clean drinking water will be made best of the best. The government is working day and night to provide relief to the masses and every effort will be made to provide such facilities of life to them, the chief minister concluded.

brotherhood: Usman Buzdar has said that showing selfless love, affection and kindness are high moral values and a fundamental tenet of the religion of Islam. It is a collective responsibility of all of us to treat the ailing humanity with utmost compassion.

In his message on World Kindness Day, he said that benignity and goodness towards others are effective means of promoting brotherhood in the society. The purpose of celebrating this day is to promote awareness about various activities relating to welfare of the human beings. Today, we should also pay tributes to such people who prefer public service. He said the PTI government is working to promote a societal passion for showing goodness towards others and projects like establishment of shelter homes for the poorest of the society is an important step in this regard. There is no doubt that providing support to the needy and the infirm is a deed of kindness, he said.

All the people should be treated with love and affection without any worldly interest as it eases the lives of such human beings. Societies flourish due to the good deeds of decent persons who have the passion of helping others. I pay tributes to all those people who are continuously engaged in public welfare and efforts of such human beings and voluntary organisations are praiseworthy.

Today, we should also make a commitment to adopt norms of kindness and benevolence as an important part of our lives, the chief minister concluded.