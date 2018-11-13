Fake degrees

The news regarding the fake degree of a person in authority is making rounds in the media. The fact that fake degrees are readily available across the country calls for the immediate attention of the authorities concerned that should put proper checks and balances across all education institutions. It is unfortunate that instead of improving education and investing in development of human resources, Pakistan has ignored introducing much-needed reforms in the education sector.

In our country, a few members of powerful elite are allegedly guilty of obtaining fake degrees to advance their careers. Only those parliamentarians who were affiliated with the political parties that dare to dissent have been disqualified.

Malik T Ali

Lahore