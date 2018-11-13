Elahi’s reservations must be addressed, says Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had a great political stature and being our ally, it was our moral and political responsibility to attend his reservations.

Talking to media, Abdul Aleem Khan said that assumptions in this regard are not correct and there is no misunderstanding at all and smooth working of the Punjab government will continue in the coming days.

“Imran Khan is our Captain and whatever position will be given by him to any player performance would be given accordingly” Aleem Khan said. He said that the difference between present and past government was that now each and every minister has powers to work in his domain and there is no ‘one-man show’ now.

He said that our political opponents have nothing to do but make a noise only to hide their corruption but they would not succeed in their aims and will have to face music. Aleem Khan said that opponents should prepare themselves to bring back the looted wealth. Besides, Aleem Khan ordered to ensure proper cleanliness work done by the Solid Waste Management in Railway Colonies.

He said that masses have no link with the jurisdiction and official complications and they need immediate relief through removing garbage in time and on daily basis. He expressed this while talking to media here at Mughalpura where he visited to inspect the cleanliness situation around this area. He said that after spending Rs1.25 billion monthly in Lahore City there should be 100 percent cleanliness and Solid Waste Management and the companies concerned should fulfil their responsibilities actively.

He said that mechanical sweeping and washing of only main roads cannot fulfil the purposes and inside roads, streets and intersections of vicinities proper cleanliness and garbage removal should be done every day. He directed PHA to complete maintenance and decorative work of park at Mughalpura Road. Replying a question, Aleem Khan asked the media to highlight any encroachment taking place again and stern action would be taken immediately and no retaking would be allowed. He said the Local Government department is evolving solid mechanism which would produce better results in the coming days.

He said that all projects, including Orange Train would be completed because heave amounts of people’s funds been already utilised. He said that we cannot leave the projects only due to the reason that they do not have our name plates like Shahbaz Sharif did in Wazirabad Cardiology and Mian Mir Hospitals and would complete them at all costs.