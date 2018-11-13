Tue Nov 13, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
November 13, 2018
KP to be polio-free soon, says CM

National

BR
Bureau report
November 13, 2018

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government is about to reach the target of polio-free Pakistan. This year Peshawar and the whole of KP registered one case as against the 68 cases reported back in 2014. Hazarkhwani is the area where the single polio case was reported, he said, adding that his government would continue to strive for polio-free country in the foreseeable future. He was addressing a gathering to mark the polio drive in the province at the Hujra (male guesthouse) of Member Provincial Assembly Fazle Illahi in Hazarkhwani on Monday. Earlier, the chief minister formally inaugurated a sub-branch of Rescue 1122 in Hazarkhwani area.

