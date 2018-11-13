Government to provide justice to every citizen: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed that the government would provide justice to every citizen of the country without any prejudice.

The premier expressed the resolve in a meeting here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Monday where the affairs concerning to the federal capital came under discussion.

Imran Khan, who is also permanent resident of Islamabad, took up several subjects for pondering in the meeting that was exclusively summoned to discuss and taking decisions pertaining to the ‘seat of power’. He expressed determination to provide justice to all citizens of the country without any discrimination.

Imran Khan regretted that only poor people are punished in our system while the crimes and misdoings of the influential lot are overlooked. He said the PTI government will change this tradition and pattern of governance. The prime minister said no land mafia will be tolerated and an operation will be launched against all those who are involved in illegal land grabbing of the poor people.

The meeting was called to brief the prime minister on the overall law and order situation in the federal capital and the ongoing operation against the land mafia. Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, PM’s Assistant Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz, Secretary Interior Major (R) Azam Suleman, Chief Commissioner and IG Police Islamabad.

The secretary interior briefed the prime minister over the law and order situation in Islamabad besides operation against the land grabbers and other matters. The prime minister directed Shehryar Afridi, Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Nawaz to prepare a special package for Islamabad.

The meeting decided to constitute a coordination committee headed by the secretary interior to make the ongoing campaign against land mafia and the drug dealers more effective. The meeting sought recommendations from IG Police Islamabad to improve the performance of Islamabad Police to make it an effective force.

The premier assured that all out support will be provided to the Islamabad administration, capital territory police and other institutions concerned to make the federal capital a model city where law could be enforced without any discrimination to ensure supremacy of Constitution and the rule of law. The prime minister termed land mafia as a menace and categorically stated that he would never tolerate any land mafia in the federal capital.