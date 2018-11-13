PM satisfied with growing Pak-Qatar ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction with the steady growth of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar, and he has underlined the commitment of his government to build mutually beneficial relations with the brotherly country, to the benefit of the two peoples.

Lt Gen Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, the Chief of Staff (COS) of Qatar Armed Forces, had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday. The COS of Qatar Armed Forces conveyed the greetings of the Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar. The chief of staff also felicitated the prime minister on assumption of office as prime minister.

Referring to 73% increase in Pakistan’s exports to Qatar, following the launching of the Hamad Port and its linking with Karachi Port through a ferry service, he expressed the confidence that the bilateral trade will further expand in the coming years. The prime minister expressed his desire for amity, friendship and good relations among the Muslim countries and solidarity to confront common challenges.

The prime minister expressed gratitude for Qatar’s decision to import 100,000 workers from Pakistan and welcomed the establishment of labour offices by Qatar in Karachi and Islamabad, to streamline and expedite the recruitment process. The prime minister conveyed his best wishes and greetings to the Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar and expressed his desire to have more robust fraternal and political relations between Pakistan and Qatar.

Lt Gen Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim thanked the PM for his warm sentiments and assured him full support and cooperation of the government of Qatar in attaining the dream of a progressive, prosperous and forward looking Pakistan.

The Qatar Ambassador for Pakistan Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri, Defence Minister Pervez Khattack, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Additional Foreign Secretary Hasan Raza and other officials were also present on the occasion. The prime minister conveyed his best wishes for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the State of Qatar, under the sagacious leadership of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.