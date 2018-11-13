‘Naya Pakistan’ to represent Ulema’s thought: minister

LAHORE: Speakers at an Ulema and Mashaaikh Convention warned against release of blasphemy accused Aasia Masih under pressure from western governments and NGOs who had been offering trading privileges in European markets as a deal.

They warned it would lead to the loss of public confidence in judiciary and its verdicts besides encouraging the trend of extrajudicial dealing with blasphemy accused in future. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri was chief guest of the convention which was held by Jamiat Ulema-e-Paskistan (Noorani, presided over by Dr Abul Khair Zubair and addressed by a number of noted scholars and leaders from across the country.

The 14-point joint communiqué issued at the convention, expressed reservations at Supreme Court verdict and cautioned the rulers that Aasia Masih’s case was of very sensitive nature and would cast far-reaching effects on national affairs. The communiqué demanded review of the verdict by a full court, allow Muslim scholars to argue before the full court, televise the proceedings of the review and put her name on ECL.

The communiqué reminded that all Muslim scholars, majority of lawyers and intellectuals had already noted legal lacunae in SC verdict. It demanded that the government must take the nation into confidence regarding the reports of Aasia leaving the country which had been fanning the anxiety among the nation. It demanded the government to set up a Shariah Board comprising top scholars from all schools of thought to establish unanimity over sensitive issues and issue unanimous edicts to provide guidance to the nation. It condemned those who resorted to damaging and ransacking public and private properties during the recent protests and said those who resorted to violence had nothing to do with Ahle Sunnat parties.

The communiqué also demanded that no changes must be made in blasphemy laws and anti-Qadiyaniat Ordinance, make Qadiyanis abide by the Constitution and laws of land, implement the recommendations of Council of Islamic Ideology for removing the un-Islamic laws and enforce Nizam-e-Mustafa in the country. It warned the government against amending the syllabi of religious seminaries against their consultations.

Addressing on the occasion, Federal Minister for Religious Affiars Noorul Haq Qadri said that the PTI government would protect the honour of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and anti-blasphemy laws at all costs. He said the “Naya Pakistan” would represent the thought of ulema and mashaikh. He said no law in the country would be made against Quran and Sunnah, and the government would not rest unless the country was made as Madina State.

He said Pakistan army prevented the country from becoming Syria, Iraq and Libya. He advised the masses to display sense and sagacity for protecting the Namoos-e-Risalat and refrain from playing into the hands of enemies. He said issuing Fatwas of death against top constitutional office holders amounted to challenging the state and must be avoided at all costs. He announced that Aasia Masih was in the country and asked the people to display unity and sense to counter enemy’s conspiracies.