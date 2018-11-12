Cold and dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here Sunday while the Met Office predicted scattered rain with similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, cloudy weather conditions with light rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. No rainfall was observed in any city across the country. Sunday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Skardu and Gupis, where the mercury dropped down to -02°C while in Lahore it was 13.5°C, maximum was 21°C and humidity level was 60 per cent.