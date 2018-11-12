Mon Nov 12, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2018
Girl kidnapped

LAHORE: A young girl was kidnapped in the Defence A area on Sunday. The girl was on her way to bazaar when one Waqas and his accomplices allegedly kidnapped her. Police have registered a case.

Police helpline: The DIG investigation, Lahore, has launched WhatsApp helpline at Investigation Headquarters for the elimination of incidents of crime.

Anybody can provide information about crimes and criminals by sharing videos and pictures on the helpline. Drug seized: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a passenger at Allama Iqbal International Airport and seized an illegal drug, crystal methamphetamine, from his baggage. The arrested person was identified as Fiaz of Sargodah. He was proceeding to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when he was caught by an ANF team. He had concealed the drug in his baggage.

