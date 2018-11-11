Sun Nov 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2018
Advertisement

Five civilians hurt in cross-LoC firing by Indian forces

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2018

Share

RAWALPINDI: Five civilians were critically injured on Saturday after Indian security forces opened fire from across the Line of Control (LoC), a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Four were critically injured in the Leepa sector, when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing using heavy weaponry.

The citizens, including Zaheer, Nasir, Munir and Shaukat, residents of Bijildar and Battlian villages, were seriously injured.

In the Bagsar sector near Bhimber, a 20-year-old woman and resident of village Gujrakh was injured. Pakistani forces responded befittingly and targeted Indian posts, the ISPR said.

On Thursday, a soldier embraced martyrdom in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC, ISPR said.

Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed was martyred in Thub Sector of LoC due to unprovoked firing by Indian troops.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Top Story