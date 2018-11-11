Five civilians hurt in cross-LoC firing by Indian forces

RAWALPINDI: Five civilians were critically injured on Saturday after Indian security forces opened fire from across the Line of Control (LoC), a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Four were critically injured in the Leepa sector, when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing using heavy weaponry.

The citizens, including Zaheer, Nasir, Munir and Shaukat, residents of Bijildar and Battlian villages, were seriously injured.

In the Bagsar sector near Bhimber, a 20-year-old woman and resident of village Gujrakh was injured. Pakistani forces responded befittingly and targeted Indian posts, the ISPR said.

On Thursday, a soldier embraced martyrdom in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC, ISPR said.

Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed was martyred in Thub Sector of LoC due to unprovoked firing by Indian troops.