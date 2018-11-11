Mudslide kills two women in Haripur

PESHAWAR: Two women were killed and another injured by a mudslide in Charwai Amazai village of Ghazi tehsil of Haripur district on Saturday.

According to the police, three women were digging mud from a hill for use in renovation of their mud-house when a part of the hill caved in and buried them.

Two women died on the spot and the third one got critical injuries.

The police and locals rescued the third women from the debris and also retrieved the bodies too.The deceased were identified as wives of Anwar Gul and Lal Khan while the injured was the wife of Hayat Khan.