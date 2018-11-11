Tajikistan keen in promoting trade with Pakistan

Islamabad : Tajikistan was keen to promote bilateral trade with Pakistan as both countries have huge potential to enhance trade, joint ventures and investment in multiple fields. This was said by Sherali S. Jononov, ambassador of Tajikistan while addressing business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He urged that Pakistani business community should become more proactive to promote business relations with Tajik counterparts as both countries have great potential for mutual cooperation.

He said that Pakistan could export many products to Tajikistan including sugar, textiles, cement, sports goods, surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals and leather products and stressed that Pakistani exporters should step up efforts to exploit these business opportunities. He said in 2013, Pakistani cement companies were enjoying 60 percent market in Tajikistan and Pakistani cement manufacturers were invited to put up cement plants in Tajikistan, but due to their lack of interest, Chinese companies have now captured the market in his country. He said Tajikistan would soon start direct flights from Dushanbe to Lahore that would facilitate promotion of bilateral trade and people to people contacts.

He said that investors of China and other countries were taking active part in Tajik market and emphasized that Pakistani investors should also focus on Tajikistan to get easy access to huge market of Central Asia. He said ICCI should take a delegation to Tajikistan to explore business collaborations and consider holding an exhibition in Dushanbe to show the potential of Pakistani products in Tajik market. He also updated business community about the progress of CASA1000 project and assured that his Embassy would facilitate ICCI delegation in visiting Tajikistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Tajikistan was a gateway for Central Asia and Pakistan wanted to develop close cooperation with it in many fields. He said Tajikistan enjoyed good expertise in hydroelectricity and Pakistan could learn from its expertise for enhancing hydropower generation. He said both countries should focus on developing road, railway and air links to further enhance bilateral trade and investment activities. He said CPEC has created great business prospects for foreign investors in Pakistan and Tajik investors should explore JVs and investment in CPEC and other sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Rafat Farid, senior vice president and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan was keen to tap Central Asia for exports and close cooperation with Tajikistan was important to achieve this goal. They assured that ICCI would consider taking a business delegation to Dushanbe to explore business matchmakings with Tajik counterparts.