Rangers claim busting gang of extortionists

Paramilitary soldiers conducted a joint raid with police and arrested five suspects belonging to an extortionist gang on Saturday.

Rehan Uddin, the leader of the gang, along with his companions Mohammad Abid, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Jibran Rabbani and Sikandar were caught during a raid in Orangi Town. The men were involved in a number of extortion cases and robberies, according to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers.

Weapons and narcotics were sized and looted valuables recovered from the suspects’ possession.

During the investigation, it was found that they had committed robbery at the residence of famous cricketer Mohammad Sami, and looted jewellery worth Rs400,000.

A trader of Orangi Town, Mohammad Islaam Bashani, had received a phone call that demanded Rs0.5 million and threatened him with dire consequences on October 20, 2018. However, Bashani had refused to pay the amount and the extortionists then attacked his residence on October 29.

The men also committed robbery at a clearing and forwarding company where they robbed Rs1.8 million. Another big robbery was committed by the group in 2013 at the Mehran Group of Companies’ office and looted Rs220 million and an FIR was also registered at the Mithadar Police Station. Sikandar was apprehended by the police in the case but he was granted bail after 14 months of imprisonment.