Parvez offers Juma prayers in Raiwind Tableeghi Jamaat gathering

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi offered Juma prayers in Raiwind Tableeghi Jamaat gathering and offered special "dua" for progress, prosperity and prosperity of Pakistan, says a press release.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by Provincial Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi and Mian Ahsan.

Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi held special meetings with prominent Aalim and religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, Maulana Ibrahim Dewla who had come from Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, Maulana Ahmed Lot and Maulana Ehsanul Haq who expressed good wishes for Ch Parvez Elahi.