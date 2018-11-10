Govt urged to provide facilities to Tirah TDPs

BARA: The elders in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district have asked the government to provide facilities to the displaced people belonging to Tirah valley.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Khidmat-e-Khalq Committee office-bearers including Shaikh Gul Afridi, Malik Haleem Gul Afridi, Sultan Akbar Afridi, Amir Shah, Mir Ali, Shah Mir Khan and others said that the displaced people belonging to Tirah had been living a miserable life for the last 10 years.

They said the government was not providing food and transport packages for Tirah affectees, as given to the other displaced people.

“It is very difficult to live in destroyed houses in cold weather in Tirah,” an elder Malik Haleem Gul said, adding that the government should provide them tents, food, transport package and other necessities.