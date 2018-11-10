Alleged rigging: MPs panel forms sub-committee to finalise ToRs

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary committee formed to probe allegations of the rigging in the general elections Friday finalised eight-member sub-committee to finalise the terms of reference (ToRs) for the body.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood was named convener of the sub-committee which will finalise the ToRs within two weeks. The other members of the committee include Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry from the PTI, Barrister Saif of the MQM and Sarfraz Bugti of the BAP, Rana Sanaullah of the PML-N, Syed Naveed Qamar of the PPP, Mir Hasil Bizanjo of the National Party and Maulana Abdul Wasey of the JUI-F.

The sub-committee would hold its first meeting on Wednesday and will complete its task within next two weeks. After finalisation of the ToRs, these would be presented before the parliamentary committee for the final approval. Talking to media persons after the meeting, Defence Minister and chairman of the committee Pervaiz Khattak said the committee will start its formal proceedings once the ToRs are finalised by the sub-committee. “The committee will decide after the formulation of ToRs to summon the representatives of institutions including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),” he said.